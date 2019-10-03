Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

We are comparing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 477,341,614.44% -913.4% -765.1% Molecular Templates Inc. 286,291,739.89% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.15 beta indicates that Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.1. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.