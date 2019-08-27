Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.69 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.15 beta. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 1,396.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.