Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marker Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.