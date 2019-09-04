Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 221.43% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.