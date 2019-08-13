Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 11.98 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.15 beta. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 193.80% and its average target price is $10.9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 50.4%. Insiders held 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.