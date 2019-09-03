Reviewing Markel Corporation (MKL)’s and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s results

This is a contrast between Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,058 1.91 N/A 37.36 29.82 United Fire Group Inc. 47 0.99 N/A 1.01 51.91

Table 1 demonstrates Markel Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Fire Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Markel Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than United Fire Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Markel Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Markel Corporation’s current beta is 0.79 and it happens to be 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Fire Group Inc.’s -0.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Markel Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 65.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are United Fire Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year Markel Corporation had bullish trend while United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Markel Corporation beats United Fire Group Inc.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.