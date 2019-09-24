Reviewing Markel Corporation (MKL)’s and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)’s results

We are contrasting Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,077 2.00 N/A 37.36 29.82 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 41 1.40 N/A 0.72 60.08

Demonstrates Markel Corporation and Horace Mann Educators Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Horace Mann Educators Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Markel Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that Markel Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.66 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Markel Corporation and Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a consensus target price of $46, with potential downside of -0.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Markel Corporation and Horace Mann Educators Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of Markel Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99%

For the past year Markel Corporation has weaker performance than Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Summary

Markel Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.