Reviewing Markel Corporation (MKL)’s and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s results

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,060 1.95 N/A 37.36 29.82 FedNat Holding Company 15 0.41 N/A 0.27 45.58

Demonstrates Markel Corporation and FedNat Holding Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. FedNat Holding Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Markel Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than FedNat Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Markel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Competitively, FedNat Holding Company is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Markel Corporation and FedNat Holding Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

FedNat Holding Company on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 89.13% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.2% of FedNat Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, FedNat Holding Company has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3%

For the past year Markel Corporation had bullish trend while FedNat Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats FedNat Holding Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.