Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.75 N/A 0.39 31.68

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.81 beta indicates that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$16.5 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,286.55%. Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 22.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.