Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 27.62M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,146,802,848.31% -83.8% -74% Sophiris Bio Inc. 3,407,352,578.34% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. In other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc. has beta of 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 228.95%. Competitively the average price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $6, which is potential 990.91% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 7.7% respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.