Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

We are contrasting Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.89 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.5 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,427.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.