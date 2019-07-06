Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 154 99.82 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

A 3.27 beta indicates that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 245.74% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.42. On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 20.10% and its average target price is $212.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 98.75% respectively. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

On 7 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.