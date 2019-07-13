Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -5.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Volatility & Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 3.27 and its 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 236.68% at a $15.42 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, which is potential 38.89% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.