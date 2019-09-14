Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 25.45 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 195.86% and an $5 average price target. Competitively REGENXBIO Inc. has an average price target of $37, with potential downside of -2.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than REGENXBIO Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 89.1% respectively. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.