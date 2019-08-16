Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, with potential upside of 1,386.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Prana Biotechnology Ltd beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.