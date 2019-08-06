Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.08 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta, while its volatility is 181.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,354.72% and an $15.42 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.