Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta, while its volatility is 181.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 195.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 4.2%. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.