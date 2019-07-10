Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Since Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 231.61% for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $15.42. Competitively the average price target of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, which is potential 163.71% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 31.6% respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.