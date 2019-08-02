Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.72 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility & Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,301.82% for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $15.42.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 1.1%. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.