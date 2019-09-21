Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 28.51 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 249.65%. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $36.5 consensus price target and a 86.41% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.