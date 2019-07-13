Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Since Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.16 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.42 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 236.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 0% respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.