Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 7.29 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 195.86%. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 116.94%. The data provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.