Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

This is a contrast between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 1,334.78% for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $16.5. On the other hand, Codexis Inc.’s potential upside is 60.37% and its average target price is $22.5. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Codexis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.