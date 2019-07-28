Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.58 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.27. Cerecor Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,276.79% at a $15.42 consensus price target. Competitively Cerecor Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 143.62%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cerecor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 51.3%. About 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.