Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.81 beta means Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$16.5 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,399.45%. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 428.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.