Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
Volatility and Risk
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.27. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 236.68% at a $15.42 consensus price target. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 143.90% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 17.9%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.36%
|15.14%
|39.24%
|-9.79%
|0%
|66.9%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
