Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.27. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 236.68% at a $15.42 consensus price target. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 143.90% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 17.9%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.