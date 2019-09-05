Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

This is a contrast between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.81. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

The consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.5, with potential upside of 817.16%. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 50.32% and its consensus target price is $166.86. The information presented earlier suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Ascendis Pharma A/S as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.