Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.63M -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,146,802,848.31% -83.8% -74% Arvinas Inc. 56,183,017.31% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 228.95% at a $5 average price target. Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.75 average price target and a 48.35% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.