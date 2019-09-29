Reviewing Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|43.75M
|-0.99
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|24
|0.00
|13.63M
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,146,802,848.31%
|-83.8%
|-74%
|Arvinas Inc.
|56,183,017.31%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 228.95% at a $5 average price target. Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.75 average price target and a 48.35% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.
Summary
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
