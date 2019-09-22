Reviewing MarineMax Inc. (HZO)’s and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s results

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax Inc. 17 0.26 N/A 1.68 9.20 The Michaels Companies Inc. 9 0.26 N/A 2.02 3.41

Demonstrates MarineMax Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Michaels Companies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MarineMax Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. MarineMax Inc. is currently more expensive than The Michaels Companies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MarineMax Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8% The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

MarineMax Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MarineMax Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival The Michaels Companies Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. MarineMax Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MarineMax Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Michaels Companies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

MarineMax Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 26.33%. Meanwhile, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s average target price is $12.5, while its potential upside is 44.34%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Michaels Companies Inc. seems more appealing than MarineMax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of MarineMax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Michaels Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67% The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26%

For the past year MarineMax Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors MarineMax Inc. beats The Michaels Companies Inc.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.