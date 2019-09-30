Reviewing MarineMax Inc. (HZO)’s and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other companies, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax Inc. 15 0.32 19.16M 1.68 9.20 Takung Art Co. Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MarineMax Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MarineMax Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax Inc. 129,898,305.08% 11.2% 5.8% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6%

Risk & Volatility

MarineMax Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.48 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

MarineMax Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MarineMax Inc. has a 24.51% upside potential and an average price target of $19.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of MarineMax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.6% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Takung Art Co. Ltd. has 47.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51%

For the past year MarineMax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Summary

MarineMax Inc. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.