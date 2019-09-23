Reviewing MarineMax Inc. (HZO)’s and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s results

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax Inc. 17 0.27 N/A 1.68 9.20 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 15 0.46 N/A 1.97 6.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MarineMax Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to MarineMax Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. MarineMax Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MarineMax Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

MarineMax Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MarineMax Inc. Its rival Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 0.5 respectively. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MarineMax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MarineMax Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

MarineMax Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, and a 24.02% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is $13.5, which is potential -8.54% downside. Based on the data given earlier, MarineMax Inc. is looking more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of MarineMax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are MarineMax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. was less bearish than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Summary

MarineMax Inc. beats Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.