Reviewing MarineMax Inc. (HZO)’s and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s results

Both MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax Inc. 17 0.25 N/A 1.68 9.20 Party City Holdco Inc. 7 0.18 N/A 0.95 6.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MarineMax Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. Party City Holdco Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MarineMax Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. MarineMax Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Party City Holdco Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

MarineMax Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Party City Holdco Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MarineMax Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Party City Holdco Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. MarineMax Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MarineMax Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

MarineMax Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.27% and an $24.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Party City Holdco Inc.’s potential upside is 48.07% and its consensus target price is $7.67. Based on the results given earlier, MarineMax Inc. is looking more favorable than Party City Holdco Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MarineMax Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of MarineMax Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Party City Holdco Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67% Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. was less bearish than Party City Holdco Inc.

Summary

MarineMax Inc. beats Party City Holdco Inc. on 13 of the 12 factors.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.