Reviewing MarineMax Inc. (HZO)’s and Its Peers results

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MarineMax Inc. has 88.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of MarineMax Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MarineMax Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.20% 5.80% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares MarineMax Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax Inc. N/A 18 9.20 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

MarineMax Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio MarineMax Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MarineMax Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

MarineMax Inc. currently has an average price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential upside of 62.14%. The potential upside of the peers is 47.33%. Given MarineMax Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MarineMax Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MarineMax Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. has -15.67% weaker performance while MarineMax Inc.’s peers have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MarineMax Inc. are 1.5 and 0.3. Competitively, MarineMax Inc.’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. MarineMax Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MarineMax Inc.

Volatility & Risk

MarineMax Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, MarineMax Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MarineMax Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MarineMax Inc.’s peers beat MarineMax Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.