Reviewing Marine Products Corporation (MPX)’s and Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s results

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) and Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been rivals in the Recreational Vehicles for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Products Corporation 15 1.58 N/A 0.83 19.47 Polaris Industries Inc. 85 0.93 57.21M 5.18 18.29

Table 1 demonstrates Marine Products Corporation and Polaris Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Polaris Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Products Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Marine Products Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Polaris Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Marine Products Corporation and Polaris Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Products Corporation 0.00% 36.1% 25.2% Polaris Industries Inc. 67,226,792.01% 36% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Marine Products Corporation has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Polaris Industries Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Marine Products Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Polaris Industries Inc. are 1.2 and 0.3 respectively. Marine Products Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Polaris Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Marine Products Corporation and Polaris Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Products Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Polaris Industries Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Polaris Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $113.14 consensus price target and a 30.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marine Products Corporation and Polaris Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.2% and 81.1%. Marine Products Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Polaris Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marine Products Corporation 15.71% 4.83% 6.36% 13.5% -13.53% -5.03% Polaris Industries Inc. -0.37% 4.98% -3.35% 11.93% -8.74% 23.46%

For the past year Marine Products Corporation had bearish trend while Polaris Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Polaris Industries Inc. beats Marine Products Corporation.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. The company provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles. It also produces or supplies various replacement parts and accessories consisting of winches, bumpers/brush guards, plows, racks, wheels, mowers, tires, lighting and audio systems, pull-behinds, cabs systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oils for ORVs; covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oils, and lubricants for snowmobiles; and saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oils, and various chrome accessories for motorcycles. In addition, the company sells recreational apparel, such as helmets, jackets, pants, hats, goggles, gloves, boots, bibs, and leathers through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as through online. Polaris Industries Inc. markets its products under the GEM, Goupil, Aixam, Taylor-Dunn, Klim, Timbersled, Indian Motorcycle, and kolpin brands, as well as under the BRUTUS, RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RIDE COMMAND, Pro Armor, AXYS, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, and Slingshot names. Further, it manufactures, distributes, retails, and installs aftermarket parts and accessories for light trucks, jeeps, sport-utility vehicles, and other four-wheel drive vehicles under the Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, and G2 Axle & Gear brands through its stores, call centers, and e-commerce sites. Polaris Industries Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.