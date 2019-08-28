Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.31 N/A -6.33 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 141 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marin Software Incorporated and Tableau Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software Incorporated has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marin Software Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Marin Software Incorporated and Tableau Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Tableau Software Inc. has an average price target of $154.33, with potential downside of -8.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 98.77% respectively. About 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated has -62.71% weaker performance while Tableau Software Inc. has 41.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Tableau Software Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.