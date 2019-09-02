Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s results

Both Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.29 N/A -6.33 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.88 N/A 1.54 72.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software Incorporated has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marin Software Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Marin Software Incorporated and SPS Commerce Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 94.56% and its average price target is $98.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated has -62.71% weaker performance while SPS Commerce Inc. has 35.75% stronger performance.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.