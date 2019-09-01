Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s results

Since Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.29 N/A -6.33 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.54 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.35 shows that Marin Software Incorporated is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sphere 3D Corp. on the other hand, has 2.45 beta which makes it 145.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated. Its rival Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Marin Software Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 6.8% respectively. 17.75% are Marin Software Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated was more bearish than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sphere 3D Corp. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.