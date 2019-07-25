Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.23 N/A -7.14 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 45 11.85 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marin Software Incorporated and ShotSpotter Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Marin Software Incorporated and ShotSpotter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively ShotSpotter Inc. has a consensus price target of $54.5, with potential upside of 39.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of Marin Software Incorporated shares and 54.6% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares. Marin Software Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 6.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74% ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.