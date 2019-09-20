Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s results

As Application Software companies, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.29 N/A -6.33 0.00 QAD Inc. 43 2.75 N/A 0.20 211.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.35 beta means Marin Software Incorporated’s volatility is 65.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, QAD Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, QAD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. QAD Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marin Software Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Marin Software Incorporated and QAD Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

QAD Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus price target and a 15.74% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marin Software Incorporated and QAD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 56.5%. Insiders held 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. Competitively, QAD Inc. has 30.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while QAD Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated on 9 of the 9 factors.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.