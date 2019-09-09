Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.30 N/A -6.33 0.00 Lyft Inc. 59 4.73 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Marin Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Lyft Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marin Software Incorporated and Lyft Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 12 2.80

On the other hand, Lyft Inc.’s potential upside is 67.03% and its average target price is $74.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35% of Marin Software Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Lyft Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lyft Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.