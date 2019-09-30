Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s results

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.00 4.48M -6.33 0.00 Immersion Corporation 8 -1.62 18.38M -0.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marin Software Incorporated and Immersion Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 176,273,854.02% -107.5% -68% Immersion Corporation 224,146,341.46% -27% -17.9%

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software Incorporated is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Immersion Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated. Its rival Immersion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Immersion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marin Software Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marin Software Incorporated and Immersion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 82%. Insiders held roughly 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Immersion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Immersion Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Immersion Corporation beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.