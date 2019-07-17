Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.24 N/A -7.14 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.49 N/A -1.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marin Software Incorporated and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Marin Software Incorporated and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Forescout Technologies Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Marin Software Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of Marin Software Incorporated shares and 75.7% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74% Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while Forescout Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Forescout Technologies Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.