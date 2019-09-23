Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s results

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.31 N/A -6.33 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 19 4.72 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marin Software Incorporated and Eventbrite Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Eventbrite Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marin Software Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 76.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated was more bearish than Eventbrite Inc.

Summary

Eventbrite Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated on 7 of the 7 factors.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.