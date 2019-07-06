Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s results

As Application Software companies, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 5 0.26 N/A -7.14 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 79 17.06 N/A 0.55 170.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marin Software Incorporated and AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Marin Software Incorporated has a beta of -0.21 and its 121.00% less volatile than S&P 500. AppFolio Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Marin Software Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Marin Software Incorporated and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

AppFolio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.33 average price target and a -40.50% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marin Software Incorporated and AppFolio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 66.5%. Marin Software Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.34% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated has -26.74% weaker performance while AppFolio Inc. has 57.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AppFolio Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.