Reviewing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s results

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.30 N/A -6.33 0.00 Adobe Inc. 281 13.40 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Adobe Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Marin Software Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Marin Software Incorporated and Adobe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 11 2.73

Competitively the average target price of Adobe Inc. is $308.67, which is potential 10.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35% of Marin Software Incorporated shares and 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares. Insiders owned 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Adobe Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated has -62.71% weaker performance while Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.