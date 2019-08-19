Reviewing Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI)’s and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)’s results

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE:MMI) and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) compete against each other in the Real Estate Development sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap Inc. 36 1.72 N/A 2.15 15.43 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 60 3.69 N/A 5.87 10.68

Demonstrates Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus & Millichap Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 15.8% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.00% 17.7% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Marcus & Millichap Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 52.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marcus & Millichap Inc. 2.34% 7.9% -22.9% -15.07% -16.92% -3.29% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.1% 4.74% 1.57% 4.94% -1.32% 19.47%

For the past year Marcus & Millichap Inc. had bearish trend while Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. beats Marcus & Millichap Inc.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, as well as advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a subsidiary of Phoenix Investments Holdings LLC.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida. The company also operates a semi-private property with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a three-hole practice facility of golf, and a fitness facility, as well as a clubhouse facility, including a restaurant and bar. In addition, it leases land for 19 billboards; and hay and sod production, timber harvesting, and hunting, as well as owns and manages subsurface interests. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.