Reviewing Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI)’s and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s results

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE:MMI) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), both competing one another are Real Estate Development companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap Inc. 36 1.78 N/A 2.15 15.43 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 48 0.81 N/A 3.27 14.98

In table 1 we can see Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus & Millichap Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 15.8% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Marcus & Millichap Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 average price target and a 7.32% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 61.4%. About 1.3% of Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% are Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marcus & Millichap Inc. 2.34% 7.9% -22.9% -15.07% -16.92% -3.29% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. -0.33% 1.62% 2.36% 15.54% 17.65% 27.77%

For the past year Marcus & Millichap Inc. had bearish trend while Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had bullish trend.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, as well as advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a subsidiary of Phoenix Investments Holdings LLC.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.