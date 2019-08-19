Reviewing Marchex Inc. (MCHX)’s and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s results

As Marketing Services companies, Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex Inc. 5 1.55 N/A -0.07 0.00 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 5 0.39 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marchex Inc. and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -2.8% Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Marchex Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marchex Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Marchex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Marchex Inc. and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Marchex Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 131.88%. Meanwhile, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 190.18%. Based on the results shown earlier, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Marchex Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marchex Inc. and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 62.62% respectively. 3.6% are Marchex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% are Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marchex Inc. -4.19% -8.61% -9.94% 8.75% 44.52% 64.15% Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62%

For the past year Marchex Inc. had bullish trend while Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.