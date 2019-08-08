Reviewing Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)’s and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s results

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 10.94 N/A -1.73 0.00 Insperity Inc. 121 0.98 N/A 3.89 27.35

Table 1 highlights Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Insperity Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Insperity Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Insperity Inc. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. Its rival Insperity Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Insperity Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Insperity Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Insperity Inc.’s average price target is $143, while its potential upside is 47.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Insperity Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 84.2%. Insiders owned 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Insperity Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insperity Inc.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.