Reviewing Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)’s and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s results

We are comparing Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 3 7.94 N/A -1.73 0.00 Collectors Universe Inc. 20 2.96 N/A 0.93 25.58

Demonstrates Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Collectors Universe Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc. has 1.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 46.8%. Insiders owned 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Collectors Universe Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. has weaker performance than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.